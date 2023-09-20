Some serious talent is leaving ABC Canberra, with at least four senior staff taking voluntary redundancies.
Former television newsreaders and respected journalists Craig Allen and Narda Gilmore as well as highly-regarded cameraman Greg Nelson are all leaving, as well as a fourth senior unnamed staff member.
They are expected to finish up in the next fortnight.
Allen, Gilmore and Nelson, between them, have more than 65 years of experience working for the national broadcaster.
Gilmore and Nelson, who are married, have been with ABC Canberra since 2001.
Nelson came to Canberra from ABC Tasmania in 2001, worked as a camera operator across the Northbourne and Parliament House bureaus and, more recently, travelled the nation and world for Foreign Correspondent, Australian Story, 7.30 and Four Corners.
He was also the cinematographer on the ABC documentaries, The Killing Season and The House.
Nelson was nominated for a Walkley in 2016 and in 2019 was awarded accreditation from the Australian Cinematographer's Society.
After 24 years with the ABC, Nelson posted on Facebook that it was "time to explore new adventures".
"Onward and up," he said.
Gilmore started as a reporter with ABC Canberra in 2001 and moved to Parliament House in 2004, filing for the Midday news, 7pm bulletin and Lateline, also covering two federal elections.
She returned to the Northbourne HQ in 2015, working as a reporter, TV news presenter, radio news reader and, most recently, the supervising producer for the 7pm television news.
She said the biggest story she covered in Canberra was "definitely" the 2003 bushfires and recovery.
"I've been proud to work for the ABC telling the stories of the Canberra community for so long," she said.
"I'll miss the unique connection to the community very much."
Allen, meanwhile, has been focusing on reporting since he last year stepped away from reading the weekend television news after almost two decades behind the desk.
He said he was grateful for the opportunities he was given and planned to spend more time working with the Canberra charities Reach for Nepal Foundation and Menslink.
"I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I've been given over 21 years, and I've absolutely loved telling stories that matter to the Canberra community," he posted this week on Facebook.
"I strongly believe in the role of an independent public broadcaster, and I'm so proud to have been a part of its history for the last two decades - on air presenting the news to the Canberra community, telling feature stories, and helping support the next generation of storytellers.
"My guiding principle as a reporter has been to be fair, honest, and give a voice to those so often drowned out by noisier forces. I've tried to tell hopeful stories, and tap into the humanity that connects us all.
"I'll miss so much about my workplace, especially the team that has become my family."
