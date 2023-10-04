The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Advice

Mental stimulation is vital to encourage natural behaviours and prevent behavioural problems

By Rspca
October 4 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Chickens are social and inquisitive animals. Picture by SV Klimkin.
Chickens are social and inquisitive animals. Picture by SV Klimkin.

Keeping backyard chickens is becoming increasingly popular in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.