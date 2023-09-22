The Canberra Times
It Lives Inside. Paw Patrol and Retribution are now showing

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 22 2023 - 12:00pm
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Picture supplied
It Lives Inside (M, 99 minutes):  

From the producers of Jordan Peele's Get Out (2017) comes a story that combines horror and Indian folklore to reimagine demonic possession films - the background is Hindu, not Christian. Desperate to fit in at school, Sam (Megan Suri) pushes back on her traditional Indian roots and conservative mother Poorna (Neeru Bajwa) to be more like everyone else. But when Sam unwittingly unleashes a Pishach, a mythological demon that latches onto her childhood best friend Tamira (Mohana Krishnan), she must reconnect with her culture in order to defeat it. The film is written and directed by Bishal Dutta, who was born in India and moved to the US as a child.

