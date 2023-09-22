From the producers of Jordan Peele's Get Out (2017) comes a story that combines horror and Indian folklore to reimagine demonic possession films - the background is Hindu, not Christian. Desperate to fit in at school, Sam (Megan Suri) pushes back on her traditional Indian roots and conservative mother Poorna (Neeru Bajwa) to be more like everyone else. But when Sam unwittingly unleashes a Pishach, a mythological demon that latches onto her childhood best friend Tamira (Mohana Krishnan), she must reconnect with her culture in order to defeat it. The film is written and directed by Bishal Dutta, who was born in India and moved to the US as a child.
When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.
In this thriller, Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) works as a financier at Nanite Capital under his friend and chief executive officer Anders Muller and lives with his wife, Heather, and two children, Emily and Zach, in Berlin. One day while driving his kids to school, Matt receives a call from an unknown number with a distorted voice. He is told there is a bomb under his seat, which is already armed when Matt sits on it. The bomb is triggered by both pressure plates placed on all the seats and a radio frequency. The mysterious caller also threatens to detonate the bomb if Matt tries to get help. Matt finds the device and he is forced to follow the bomber's instructions in order to keep himself and his children alive. This is the third remake and the first in English of the 2015 Spanish-French film Retribution (original title El desconocido, translated as The Stranger). The others are the 2018 German film Steig. Nicht. Aus! (Don't. Get. Out!) and the 2021 Korean film Hard Hit (Balsinjehan).
