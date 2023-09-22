In this thriller, Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) works as a financier at Nanite Capital under his friend and chief executive officer Anders Muller and lives with his wife, Heather, and two children, Emily and Zach, in Berlin. One day while driving his kids to school, Matt receives a call from an unknown number with a distorted voice. He is told there is a bomb under his seat, which is already armed when Matt sits on it. The bomb is triggered by both pressure plates placed on all the seats and a radio frequency. The mysterious caller also threatens to detonate the bomb if Matt tries to get help. Matt finds the device and he is forced to follow the bomber's instructions in order to keep himself and his children alive. This is the third remake and the first in English of the 2015 Spanish-French film Retribution (original title El desconocido, translated as The Stranger). The others are the 2018 German film Steig. Nicht. Aus! (Don't. Get. Out!) and the 2021 Korean film Hard Hit (Balsinjehan).