Canberra Qwire, Canberra's LGBTIQ+ choir, is celebrating its 30th birthday with a special concert.
Singing Out with Pride will be held at the Llewellyn Hall on Saturday, November 11, at 3pm.
The milestone event marks the choir's 30th anniversary and promises an "unforgettable afternoon of uplifting music, heartwarming stories and joyous performances".
The concert will feature a special guest appearance by folk singer Judy Small.
Alumni and friends will come together to share the stories that have shaped the choir's three-decade-long commitment to music, unity and advocacy.
Canberra Qwire musical director Lachlan Snow said the concert would affect the audience "on two levels - aesthetic and emotional".
"However, the real heart is that the majority of pieces that we'll be singing have been chosen by our members, including our founding singers," he said.
"You'll also hear short stories of why this music means so much to those who have chosen them, that will imbue even more meaning into already fab pieces of music.
"Having Judy Small join us is simply the musical cherry on top."
Tickets for Singing Out with Pride are available at www.canberraqwire.org.au
