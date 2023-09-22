A 16-year-old Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad sat in the stands watching Shaun Johnson tear up a preliminary final, inspiring a generation of Kiwi kids in the process.
Now his adult version has teamed up with the New Zealand Warriors great to lift up the "Wahs" to this year's preliminary final.
Nicoll-Klokstad's resurrection to one of the premier fullbacks in NRL this season - and his combination with Johnson - has played a massive role in the Warriors being just one win from the grand final.
If they knock off the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park on Saturday night it will be their first grand final appearance since 2011 - when Nicoll-Klokstad sat in the stands in Melbourne watching Johnson beat the Storm in the prelim.
The now 28-year-old said Johnson inspired a generation of kids to dream of playing for the Wahs.
Nicoll-Klokstad put his own return to form after a difficult final year in Canberra down to a multitude of factors - including being closer to his own sons in his native New Zealand.
He joked he constantly told Johnson about how he'd watched him as a kid, when he was part of the Warriors side that lost to Manly in the 2011 grand final.
"It's really cool. If you look back at what he's done as a player individually it's massive," he said.
"Especially for the kids of New Zealand and I was once one of those kids of New Zealand.
"I remember going to the 2011 preliminary final against Melbourne Storm.
"It's magic. It's such a good environment to be a part of and I feel like he's bringing the best out of me as a player and as a person too.
"He's an elite athlete himself and hopefully he goes on to win the Dally M Medal this year."
Nicoll-Klokstad joined the Canberra Raiders from the Warriors in search of more opportunity in 2019 and he quickly emerged as one of the premier fullbacks in the NRL.
But he needed surgery on a serious neck injury in 2021 which limited him to just eight games that season.
He struggled with form and hamstring injuries the following year before an opportunity came up to return home to be closer to his two sons at the end of last year.
Coincidentally, Nicoll-Klokstad's chance to claim the Warriors fullback role came after Reece Walsh returned to the Broncos - to be closer to his daughter.
Nicoll-Klokstad's averaging a career-high 187 run metres per game and has scored seven tries.
"I think it's a multitude of things. It's [being] very happy and content with my wife and where we are in our lives," Nicoll-Klokstad said.
"I get to see my boys more often. It's a fresh start at a club and I've got a coach giving me all the confidence in the world about who I am as a player and what I can bring to the team.
"We've got great players that I get to rub shoulders with that they demand the best of you.
"It's been a great year of success and winning - and all of that is nice, but I've really enjoyed growing as a player.
"I feel like I've had a lot of growth this year, which is the most enjoyable part of my year.
"Winning is nice and doing well and all that stuff, but it's the growth - I feel like I've grown as a player under Webby.
"It's been amazing, it's been a cool ride."
He was known for his powerful running game in lime green, but Nicoll-Klokstad's added the ball-playing dimension to his game since shifting across the Ditch.
That's seen him produce a career-high seven try assists - more than double his previous best.
Nicoll-Klokstad gave the credit to Warriors first-year coach Andrew Webster for making him a more complete player.
"Webby's just really simplified my game for me and for me the simpler it is the better it is," he said with a cheeky laugh.
"I've got a real minimalist job if you break it down and the confidence Webby gives me as well is massive, as well as my teammates around me."
NRL PRELIMINARY FINAL
Saturday: Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors at Lang Park, 7.50pm.
