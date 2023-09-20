The Canberra Times
Kevin Clarke handed ICO in ACT Supreme Court for driving at police

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
Kevin Clarke leaves court last month. Picture by Tim Piccione
There was "no barrier of defence" between an officer and a speeding car being chased by police in what a judge has described as a "close call".

