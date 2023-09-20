Victoria Jamieson jokes you have to be careful with the C-word around Canberra Olympic.
"We always joke about culture, I think it's a fine now if you say it at our club because we say it so much," the Canberra Olympic captain said.
"But we definitely press that and it's a really big, important part of our club. It makes it easy. Everyone wants to be here, everyone loves playing for each other."
Which goes some way towards explaining why Canberra Olympic find themselves within reach of back-to-back Capital Football National Premier League Women's championships.
Standing in their way is Belconnen United, desperate to overturn last year's grand final result when the two sides meet at Deakin Stadium on Saturday.
Jamieson reckons she is "a bit lucky" to be leading Olympic as they chase another piece of silverware to add to their league leaders premiership.
But the skipper is relishing the chance to lift another trophy under the tutelage of Nicole Begg after taking the long road to the grand final, booking their place after a preliminary final win over Canberra Croatia this past Sunday.
"We've had a pretty unique run into the finals. With the World Cup, we had a lot of midweek games," Jamieson said.
MORE SPORT:
"I think we had four games in eight days, so it was a pretty strange way to end the season. The benefit of that is we've all got a lot of minutes under our legs.
"Having been here last year and in a few Fed Cups and everything, we know what it feels like, we know what to do. It's good for our preparation, we're focusing, we're just trying not to let the occasion get to us."
Belconnen beat Olympic 2-0 in last week's semi-final to advance to the decider, which comes before the O'Connor Knights face Canberra Croatia in the men's grand final.
The Blue Devils are chasing their first title in four years, with Keira Bobbin hoping a new wave of players can rise to the occasion when it matters most.
"I feel like it might be a new chapter this weekend. I've played a number of grand finals here at Deakin Stadium, some wins, some losses," Bobbin said.
"We have a lot of young, new players so a lot of them haven't even played a grand final before. It does feel like a new chapter for us.
"The leadership in the team will really try to get the girls grounded, confident, and take away some of the outside pressures that grand finals bring. We'll just try to support them as much as possible.
"They can come out here with a fresh mindset and maybe they won't even feel the pressures grand finals bring. We can benefit that way.
"I know a lot of the girls at Olympic as they were ex-Belco players. I'm very aware of how they play and who to look out for. But I think what they have to worry about is who to look out for on our team."
CAPITAL FOOTBALL NPL GRAND FINALS
Saturday: Women's - Canberra Olympic v Belconnen United at 4pm; Men's - O'Connor Knights v Canberra Croatia at 7pm. Both games at Deakin Stadium.
