The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT announces review into psychiatric care after Alex Ophel's alleged stabbing attack on ANU students

Lucy Bladen
Lanie Tindale
By Lucy Bladen, and Lanie Tindale
Updated September 20 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has announced a review of psychiatric care in relation to the violent attack at the Australian National University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.