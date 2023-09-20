Australians had every right to cringe when they heard the President of the European Commission channel John Howard on turning back the boats this week.
During a visit to the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa, which saw 8500 refugees arrive in just three days, Ursula von der Leyden told reporters "we will decide who comes to the European Union , and under what circumstances. Not the [people] smugglers".
The almost word-for-word repetition of John Howard's "we will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances under which they come" could hardly be a coincidence.
Mr Howard's statement, made in the wake of the Tampa affair and the attack on the World Trade Centre, has been credited with his unexpected victory in the October 2001 federal election.
Far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Lampedusa with the EC president, is also determined to ring the maximum political advantage out of a terrible humanitarian crisis.
President von der Leyden, Prime Minister Meloni, John Howard, Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison and a string of other Australian prime ministers and home affairs ministers have or had neither the ability nor the desire to put themselves in the shoes of those they have chosen to demonise.
They are also ignoring international protocols by rebranding aspiring refugees as "illegal migrants". To seek asylum is not a crime; it is a fundamental human right recognised as such by the United Nations.
While the British and other EU members who have taken strong measures to stop the influx of asylum seekers are, like Mr Howard, invoking the aim of saving lives at sea Prime Minister Meloni admits a different motive.
She said the influx of refugees threatened "the future of Europe" and that UN discussions about the redistribution of migrants were not sufficient.
"The only way to resolve it is to stop the departures," she said.
Both Ms Meloni and Ms von der Leyden have pledged to swiftly deport those who fail to be granted asylum and to crack down on people smugglers.
While the frustration is understandable given 123,000 refugees have landed in Italy since the beginning of the year one has to ask "what would the hardliners do if the shoe was on the other foot?".
Musa Adam, a Sudanese refugee captured by the Libyan coastguard, said conditions in his homeland were appalling.
"We were beaten," he said. "I saw friends die of disease and hunger."
Desperate people resort to desperate measures. Blaming the victims is hardly a humanitarian solution to what is clearly an escalating global refugee crisis.
In a recent speech in South Africa the UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for protection noted "an unprecedented number of people have been forcibly displaced ... by war, violence, persecution and, increasingly, the impacts of climate change".
In other words, given the escalating impact of global heating, what is happening in the Mediterranean and along the US-Mexican border might just be the beginning.
Instead of locking people out and returning those who do make it through to the hells from whence they came, more nuanced, humanitarian and sustainable solutions must be found.
UN calls for multilateral and collaborative efforts to provide refugees both safe passage and a final safe haven are falling on deaf ears.
That's because, as has long been the case in Australia, asylum seekers are a hot button issue which can determine the fates of governments and the outcome of elections.
We have to do better than this.
