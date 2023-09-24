Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty knows exactly why he is so dedicated to doing community work.
Whether it's charity fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Canberra or visiting sick kids, or raising awareness and funds for rare childhood cancer as a Win the Day ambassador, reading books to kids at his local library, or supporting the important work done by the Bimberi Youth Justice Service helping young people build skills to return confidently to the community, Fogarty happily devotes time to important causes.
It all comes back to his upbringing, the hurdles he faced growing up in Beaudesert, and the efforts of his family to support him in chasing his rugby league dreams.
When he was seven years old Fogarty's mum had a brain tumor removed which affected her ability to walk, and then she had another tumor when he was 15.
It meant Fogarty and his sister often relied on help from their extended family to do basic things like grocery shopping.
"I grew up in a small town where everyone helped one another," Fogarty told The Canberra Times.
"After the first tumour mum would lean on me and my little sister to walk two kilometres to the shops and then she had a second one and has been in a wheelchair since," Fogarty said.
"I know she would be proud of me that I've got an opportunity to do something and give back to the community now."
Fogarty relied on his community at a time when he needed them most, and has never taken it for granted.
It's actually what still drives the half to give up more free time than most other players at the Raiders to engage with the community around him, even if he's now 1200 kilometres from his Queensland hometown.
"I didn't have a car growing up, so we had a couple of aunties and uncles who would come around our house every week and take us to Woolworths," he said.
"They probably forgot about it, whereas myself and my little sister, we will never forget that because of how much of a positive impact that had on us.
"I know if you can get out in the community and have a positive impact, it can change people's lives.
"When we lose a game of footy we think the world is over but there's people out there doing it tougher than us every single day, so we're very blessed to have this as a job, which is why I want to give back."
Fogarty was recognised by the Canberra Raiders for his community work by being named the Fred Daly Club Person of the Year at their awards presentation night earlier this month.
The 29-year-old was also announced this week as one of five NRL finalists for the Ken Stephen Medal, awarded to players that achieve on the field and commit time to community projects off the field.
Fogarty said he doesn't do what he does for such recognition, but is grateful of the platform he has and and only hopes that he's making his family proud.
"Look, it will probably be cool to look at back in 10 years time when I'm not playing footy and see the impact that I've had," he said.
Fogarty will learn if he's won the Ken Stephen Medal on Dally M night, with NRLW Raider Sophie Holyman also up for the Veronica White Medal for her community work.
