A man has died at Goulburn South Caravan Park.
Emergency services, including police, ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the Hume Street caravan park shortly after 4pm Wednesday, September 20.
ACM understands the man was working underneath his bus when the jack collapsed.
More to come.
