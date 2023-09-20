It's a sad day for chocolate lovers in Canberra.
Enigma Fine Chocolates have announced they are closing down their popular Braddon shop.
"We wish we could have stuck around longer but it is with a heavy heart that we are informing you that we're closing down our beloved Enigma Fine Chocolates brick-and-mortar store in Braddon mid-next week," a statement on the shop's website said.
The family business opened in 2019 and has since served chocolate lovers from Canberra and beyond.
"We are so incredibly proud of all the things we have achieved, and people we have met and made happy with our chocolates," the statement read.
"We want to thank you all so, so much, from the bottom of our hearts, for all the support and love you have given us over the years.
"For now, we will have to say goodbye until we figure out next steps where we hope to bring Enigma back at some point to continue our love and passion for all things chocolate.
"We need to take a long and overdue break from the burnout that a small business can create."
They have also turned off their online store, with their last day of trade on Wednesday.
