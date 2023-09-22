"Yes, journalists should be able to ask the hard questions," writes Ian, "and the PM needs to always respond in a calm and wise manner. Also, some journalists think it's all about them, and deliberately ask obnoxious, provocative, and just plain unfair or stupid questions, at which even a Zen master might feel inclined towards a bit of eye rolling. Filling a 24/7 news cycle when the content only warrants 30 minutes a day must be tedious even for the journos. Nevertheless, journalists could do a lot more to improve the quality of political debate in this country, which is not to take away the responsibility of the politicians themselves, who should also do a lot better."