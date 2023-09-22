Times Past: September 23, 1993

The world's first Labor prime minister was undoubtedly Prime Minister of Australia - but what nationality was he?
John Christian Watson became Prime Minister on April 27, 1904, and his short-lived government fell on August 12 the same year. But the entry in the history books was already written. In Chile, Chris Watson is a hero - but in Australia his name is largely known only to historians and Labor Party fanatics.
Chile's president, Patricio Aylwin, would make a first visit to Australia by a Chilean head of state, and as part of that visit he was to unveil a memorial to Watson in Parliament House.
The history books - along with Bede Nairn's scholarly treatment of Watson in The Australian Dictionary of Biography - record that Watson was born on April 9, 1867, at Valparaiso, Chile.
His father, Johan Christian Tanck, a German, was chief officer of the brig Julia which had been regarded as a British vessel (which would have given young Watson automatic British citizenship, and later the right to be elected to an Australian parliament) - but it appeared that the vessel was Chilean.
In 1869, Watson's mother, Martha, whose name was then recorded as Tank not Tanck, married George Thomas Watson at Waipori, New Zealand, where the young Watson grew up, leaving school at 10 to work on the railways, later winning a printing apprenticeship.
In 1886, Watson found himself unemployed and travelled to Sydney where he became a stablehand at Government House.
In 1894, Watson won an election to the NSW seat of Young, and in 1901 won a seat in the Federal Parliament.
On May 9 of the same year he became Labor's leader.
But was he a British subject? According to the research, it was no. Given the information about the ship he was born on, it was very probable that the first Labor leader was not an Australian at all.
