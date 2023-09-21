Times Past: September 22, 1981

In news shared on this day in 1981, that would come as no surprise to the First Nations people, a joint study between ANU and Australian National Parks and Wildlife Service revealed further evidence of the length of time that 'man' had been in Australia.
Dr Rhys Jones, an archaeologist at the ANU, returned from a site in the Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory where the team had found a number of stone tools. He said the estimate of 30,000 years as the age of tools was "conservative". He believed they could be of the order of 10,000 years older.
"There is a possibility that when tests are completed the site may indeed be the oldest evidence of man in Australia," he said.
The estimate had been based on radiocarbon dating of similar relics found in a different part of the site by another Australian archaeologist, Dr Joe Kamminga, in 1973.
"If this analysis proves us right it means that man existed in Australia at the same time as Neanderthal man - the classic cave man - was alive in Europe," he said.
The discovery in the park illustrated the importance to Australia's heritage of preserving sites of Aboriginal relics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.