Times Past: September 22, 1981

September 22 2023 - 12:00am
In news shared on this day in 1981, that would come as no surprise to the First Nations people, a joint study between ANU and Australian National Parks and Wildlife Service revealed further evidence of the length of time that 'man' had been in Australia.

