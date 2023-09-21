Springfest returns to the Tuggeranong Uniting Church in Wanniassa on Saturday, providing a day of family fun but also an opportunity to say a fond farewell to its hard-working minister, Reverend Elizabeth Raine.
Reverend Elizabeth is retiring, her final five years spent with the church in Tuggeranong.
"I'm really sad to be finishing here at Tuggeranong because the last five years has just been fantastic," she said.
"This is a congregation really connected to its community. We love to work with people. We do, I think, lots of great things for the community and it'll be really sad to leave all of this."
Reverend Elizabeth will be again donning her fairy costume for Springfest, which is on Saturday from 9am to 2pm at the church in Comrie Street, Wanniassa, opposite the Erindale shopping centre.
The church is this year collaborating with SeeChange and other local groups with an interest in the environment and sustainability.
"Our spring fair is going to be wonderful this year," Reverend Elizabeth said.
"We've got heaps of workshops where you can come and learn about backyard sustainability - chicken-keeping, worm farms, vegetables, how to eliminate that pesky plastic from your life."
There will be activities for the children including comic creating with Canberra's own Spiderman at about 9.30am.
"He's going to be showing young people - and adults - how to draw their favourite ecological superhero," Reverend Elizabeth said.
"We'll also have lots of lots of stalls. Our wonderful cafe and barbecue will be open and everyone is really welcome."
There will be craft, cakes, books, food and Devonshire teas at Springfest.
And on Sunday at 2.30pm, the church will be celebrating the closure of Reverend Elizabeth's ministry. All are welcome.
(And, if that wasn't enough, next Sunday, October 1 is the Blessing of the Animals service at the church at 9.30am.
Owners and their - contained, restrained, friendly - domesticated pets are welcome.)
