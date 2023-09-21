Gas mandatory code to combat 'unhinged' company conduct

The federal government's proposed mandatory code of conduct for the gas industry will help hold prices down, the consumer watchdog has said.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission officials have told a Senate inquiry that the mandatory code, which aims to boost transparency and competition in the gas market and includes a $12 per gigajoule cap, would reduce the exposure of consumers to the price gyrations of global markets.
ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said that prices spiked to $65 a gigajoule in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine but since the imposition of the $12 per gigajoule cap on wholesale prices the retail cost of the fuel had moderated significantly and was now be traded at around $10 a gigajoule on the short-term market.
"[The price cap] provides an anchor," Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.
ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey told the hearing the mandatory code would complement this by improving transparency in the market and providing for more even bargaining power between gas producers and users.
"LNG producers hold market power," Ms Breakey said, and their involvement in international markets "meant that we were exposed to international prices last year".
The commissioner said the code "provides some protection against the combination of market power and high international prices" that had driven up energy costs.
The Energy Users Association of Australia told the same hearing that a vote against the proposed code "would be a vote for higher energy bills".
In testimony to the Senate economics committee, association chief executive Andrew Richards said the gas industry was highly concentrated, with three companies controlling 90 per cent of the market, allowing producers to engage in "predatory" behaviour.
Mr Richards said that in the past 18 months gas companies had engaged in "unhinged conduct" by setting prices of up to $30 and $40 a gigajoule, "which was outrageous".
Gas companies have raised concerns that the mandatory code, combined with the federal government's $12 gigajoule price cap, will deter investment in building extra supply.
But Mr Richards dismissed such concerns.
He said the mandatory code would have "practically zero impact" on the gas companies because the overwhelming focus of their business was on export.
Mr Richards said more than 80 per cent of the gas produced was sold offshore and the domestic market was of only marginal importance for them.
"They have got bigger fish to fry here," he said.
But Australian Energy Producers chief executive Samantha McCulloch said the government's "unprecedented" intervention in the gas market in the past 12 months had hampered the development of additional gas supply.
Ms McCulloch said the government's imposition of a price cap and other developments had had a "chilling effect" on investment, causing projects to stall.
"The cumulative impact of a range of interventions in the past 12 months and the uncertainty it has created has been a key concern for a number of our trading partners," she said.
She said this was concerning because increased gas supply was critical to the energy transition and the country faced the threat of a shortage by 2027.
Ms McCulloch said the government had put itself at the centre of the gas market and now had to focus on ensuring new gas supply to meet burgeoning demand.
While the proposed mandatory code was "far from perfect", the gas producer representative said it would provide "some regulatory certainty to the market".
"We expect the code will provide a framework to allow stalled projects to proceed," Ms McCulloch said.
