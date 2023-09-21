The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

World Cup: Tom Wright in frame for Wallabies recall after Jorgensen injury

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies fullback Tom Wright is in the frame for a shock Wallabies recall after Max Jorgensen was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
AFL strikes $2.2 billion pay deal with players
Outgoing CEO Gillon McLachlan has announced a new CBA for the AFL. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Steve Larkin
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.