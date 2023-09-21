ACT Brumbies fullback Tom Wright is in the frame for a shock Wallabies recall after Max Jorgensen was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup.
The uncapped rookie hobbled from training on Thursday morning after landing awkwardly when jumping to catch the ball.
Scans later revealed Jorgensen had fractured his fibula and he will return to Australia to commence the rehab process.
It's understood Wallabies officials are weighing up between Wright and Waratahs winger Dylan Pietsch as the 19-year-old's replacement, with a final decision expected over the coming days.
Pietsch was reportedly considered the leading contender, however the Brumbies fullback has now entered the frame.
Wright wore the No.15 jumper for Australia's opening two Rugby Championship games before he was dropped from the squad completely. His inclusion would add valuable experience and versatility to a young Wallabies side as they look to resurrect their campaign following Monday's loss to Fiji.
While Australian coach Eddie Jones can select a player of any position, they are not eligible to feature in Monday's crucial clash with Wales.
In confirming the injury, Jones expressed his disappointment Jorgensen will miss the remainder of the World Cup.
"He's worked really hard to come back from a serious knee injury and was training exceptionally well to put his hand up for selection," Jones said.
"We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to seeing him out on the field as soon as possible."
Both Wright and Pietsch are currently in the UK playing for the Barbarians against a series of British club sides. The pair also turned out for Australia A's clash with Portugal before the World Cup.
The tour was designed to ensure Jones had multiple players close by if injuries struck his squad in France.
Wright has impressed in three games for the Barbarians against Northampton, Bristol and Scarlets.
The team, coached by Jason Gilmore, Berrick Barnes, Nathan Grey and former Brumbies assistant Laurie Fisher, has made a handful of changes in the past 48 hours, with James O'Connor returning home with a knee injury.
ACT centre Len Ikitau has been drafted in as a replacement ahead of matches against Munster and Harlequins on September 30 and October 7 respectively.
The 24-year-old was a controversial omission from the Wallabies World Cup squad as he recovered from a scapula fracture. While the injury has been cited as a reason for the absence, Jones selected multiple players who carried injuries into the tournament, including Jorgensen.
Ikitau is considered by many to be one of the best outside centres in the world.
The Australian team has also been struck down by injuries throughout the past week, with Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton hurting a hamstring and calf respectively at training before the loss to Fiji.
The pair have already been ruled out of Monday's crucial clash with Wales. The Wallabies must win to keep their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals alive.
