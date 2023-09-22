This weekend GWS Giants want to put a line in the sand in Canberra.
After three-straight losses to start the AFLW season, and only seven games left before the finals, the Giants don't have much time to turn things around.
But on a road trip to the capital, taking on the undefeated Adelaide Crows, there'd be no better moment than this to make a statement about their premiership chances.
"You get to give it a good go when you're the underdog," Giants defender and former Queanbeyan Tiger Tarni Evans told The Canberra Times.
"We're all pretty excited. We've looked at Adelaide a little bit, but mostly been focusing on our system.
"Our gameplan is to have really high pressure on the footy and win the contest first and hopefully we can get on top of them.
"I think this week we can give it a good crack and show Adelaide what we've got and build on the past three weeks.
"We've got a good fan base in Canberra, so we can't wait to come down and play in front of them."
Despite not yet notching a win, Evans said the Giants squad are upbeat about how they're tracking, and believe a breakthrough is not far away.
GWS women's coach and former Canberra footy player Cameron Bernasconi said this week that the Giants men have provided inspiration for how quickly things can click, and Evans agrees.
"It's been unreal to watch the boys do so well this year," she said.
"It drives us to have an absolute crack like they have, and having that small club mentality, proving to everyone they're just as in it as everyone else, it's a pretty cool thing."
Evans said Bernsconi's positivity on implementing the gameplan gives the side confidence they can follow the AFL side's lead too.
"Cam is awesome and drives us in a different way to most coaches - he's so positive," she said. "He's been working so hard this season and off-season with our system and what we need to work on."
The Giants had good and bad news before their trip down the Hume Highway for the match at Manuka Oval on Saturday morning.
Captain Alicia Eva will miss the match after accepting a one-match suspension for rough conduct, but the Giants caught a break with influential midfielder Alyce Parker cleared of a serious knee injury. Youngster Caitlin Miller will replace Eva as the only change.
"She'll bring some class for us as she uses the footy really well and also has really good fundamentals," Bernasconi said of the 19-year-old.
Former Belconnen Magpie Emily Pease also had a promising return against Richmond following an arduous 11 months rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last season, and will be looking to continue her momentum in Canberra.
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows at Manuka Oval, Saturday 11am
