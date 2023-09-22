It took less than a week for a luxury Forrest home to sell for more than $8 million, after three buyers competed for the "coveted" six-bedroom home.
The sale of the Baudin Street house marks the second-highest sale price for a Canberra residential property.
It surpassed the previous second-highest transaction of $8 million, set by a home on Mugga Way.
The ACT house price record is $9 million, set in October 2022 with the sale of a palatial home on Empire Circuit in Deakin.
The Baudin Street house sits on a 2600-square-metre block and includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a double garage plus an eight-car basement.
Documents reveal the seller was owner-builder Dino Caruso of Meridian Homes (ACT).
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra would not confirm a sale price.
However market sources indicated the sale price was between the low- to mid-$8 million range.
Ms Harget said three buyers showed strong interest in the home, which expedited the sale process.
"We had buyers both from marketing and from our database, so we knew that we had a bank of buyers that were going to be ready to go," she said.
"People that are in a position to afford these sorts of properties, they are generally fairly astute.
"So they want something they can act quickly on."
Ms Harget said the home's location at a "coveted address" and its large landholding contributed to its appeal.
The house was completed in 2019 and finished to an "exceptional" standard, Ms Harget said.
The kitchen sits at the heart of the house with a four-metre-long Caesarstone waterfall island bench and a walk-in pantry.
Off the formal entry is a lavish whisky room with an open fireplace and a recycled timber mantle.
Next to the double garage is a home office space and beneath that, an eight-car basement and workshop.
Outside there's an outdoor kitchen, mosaic-tiled pool and sun deck.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Further into the backyard sits an Italian-inspired alfresco area with an outdoor fireplace and pizza oven.
There's also a pavilion or studio space that includes the sixth bedroom and an en suite, that could also serve as a separate home office.
While it missed out on setting a Canberra record, the sale smashed the previous price record for Forrest.
The previous suburb record was $6.45 million, set in 2018 with the sale of 4 Ord Street, CoreLogic records show.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.