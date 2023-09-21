Hoping to get the double majority "yes" or "no" result of the Voice to Parliament referendum on the night of the October 14 vote?
Aren't we all?
The man in the hot seat is the Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers and around 1.2 million planned postal votes will likely have a lot to do with it.
"People have asked me, 'will we get a result on the night?' And the answer is I don't know. It depends on how close the result is," Mr Rogers told reporters in Canberra.
OK, so if he is not sure, it will probably also trouble the ABC's esteemed election analyst Antony Green.
Here are the mitigating factors.
Voting on a referendum ballot is a relatively simple task compared to a general election. For this one, there is one question. The final tally of 17,676,347 enrolled voters are being asked to vote "yes" or "no" in English to this:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
So no big ballot paper with various candidates, group tickets, preferences and other activity.
And bearing in mind that to change the constitution a double majority is required, that's a majority of votes in a majority of states without the Northern Territory and the ACT. Of course, Western Australia will be two hours behind the poll closing in the eastern states.
It still lends the mind towards a faster count.
"One would think that the results are going to come back in a lot quicker than they would on a general election," Mr Rogers said.
"The actual counting process involved in making a decision about "yes" or "no" is obviously going to be a lot less time intensive than normal votes."
But.
This referendum is a first on many counts. Enrolment is the highest it has been since Federation on many counts. Highest overall enrolment at 97.7 per cent. Highest youth enrolment at 91.4 per cent. Highest Indigenous enrolment at 94.1 per cent.
Postal vote applications are now close to 1.2 million, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, and this is likely to have the biggest impact on when the Voice result will be announced.
The 1.2 million is general postal votes that people are pre-registered to postal votes and the applications.
That's about 200,000 more applications for this event this time than they were for the pandemic-affected 2022 federal election.
"We can only count the votes that we have and so on the evening, we may have to wait for those votes to come back. But we won't know until the event," Mr Rogers.
"Already at this stage with weeks to run, if we're at 1.2 million postal votes, it could well be that we have to wait for the postal votes to return before results become clear and we have to wait for a full-13 day period under the law just to deal with that."
So that is just for the result itself, everything else has its challenges too. Logistics, staffing, misinformation, disinformation. It is a "complex undertaking," according to the commissioner. And the first "social media" referendum.
Over to you.
