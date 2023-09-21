The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Richard Freedman backs Moravia for Golden Rose $1 million pay day

By Tim Auld
September 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trainer Michael Freedman is looking for a forward showing from his expensive colt Moravia in Saturday's $1 million Golden Rose at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.