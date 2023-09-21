Trainer Michael Freedman is looking for a forward showing from his expensive colt Moravia in Saturday's $1 million Golden Rose at Randwick.
Moravia, an $800,000 purchase at the 2022 Gold Coast Yearling Sales has won one of his three starts and ran second at his two other starts.
Freedman, who has 50 horses in work at his Randwick stables said he's been happy with Moravia's form in this campaign.
"Moravia is a beautiful colt who has a good pedigree," Freedman told ACM Media.
"We gave him a bit of time because he was a slow maturer. Moravia went shin-sore twice as a two-year-old so we gave him extra time in the paddock. We've always had a good opinion of him since he was purchased as a yearling. Moravia is a good walking colt.
"His last start effort to run second in the Run To The Rose was better than it looked on paper. He drew the outside barrier and had to go forward in the 1200 metre race. Moravia was always going to be vulnerable late in the Run To The Rose but I thought he fought on strongly.
"It's his first time over 1400 metres in the Golden Rose but I'm confident he'll be competitive as he's got a better barrier draw. The Golden Rose is a very open race. I think there's about six chances."
Moravia is a $13 chance with Bet365 while the James Cummings trained Cylinder is favourite at odds of $4.40.
Flying Destiny, a stablemate of Moravia runs in a $120,000 restricted race over 1300 metres for Freedman.
"Flying Destiny has strong form on the provincial circuit," he said. "His last two wins at Hawkesbury and Wyong were very good.
"He deserves a crack at a city race on a Saturday. Flying Destiny has drawn a good barrier in one. I think he should finish up in a good spot in the run after drawing that barrier. The 1300 metres is no concern. He's had four starts over the distance and ran placings on each other occasion."
Early betting markets with Bet365 have Flying Destiny as a $4 chance.
Freedman has been back in Sydney for five years after training stints in Singapore and Hong Kong.
"I'm really loving my time back in Sydney," he said. "Racing in NSW is going from strength to strength. I had been training in Singapore and Hong Kong for about 10 years and when we came home five years ago I noticed some positive changes had been made here but over the last few years we've really gone ahead in leaps and bounds.
"It's a great time to race a horse in NSW as there's wonderful prizemoney on offer for owners at all levels. There's a lot of options open for horses in all grades in NSW. We've got super maidens which offer $50,000 to $60,000 on the provincial circuit and there worth up to $100,000 on Saturdays. The prizemoney for the top end races is quite amazing."
Caulfield hosts the principal race meeting in Victoria on Saturday, with the $750,000 Group One Underwood Stakes the feature event on the 10-race program.
The time-honoured classic over 1800 metres has attracted a very even field of 16 runners with one emergency. Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller has two runners in Soulcombe to be ridden by Blake Shinn while top jockey Hugh Bowman has made the rushed trip home from Hong Kong to be aboard Lindermann.
Melbourne Cup winning trainer Ciaron Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, has three runners: Smokin' Romans, Right You Are and Duke De Sessa.
Alligator Blood from the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable is in the field with champion jockey Damien Oliver, who retires from the saddle within months, booked for the ride.
Bet365 rate Alligator Blood as the $3.20 favourite for the Underwood on the back of his second placing in last Saturday's Group 1 Makybe Diva at Flemington. Without A Fight from the Anthony and Sam Freedman stable is the $4.20 second favourite.
Another feature is the $300,000 Group 3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude. The undefeated Steparty is chasing his fifth consecutive victory in the 1400 metre race which is a prelude to the $3 million Caulfield Guineas (1600m) on October 14. Horsham trainer Paul Preusker, who puts the polish on Steparty, said the undefeated three-year-old is in great order heading into his toughest test.
