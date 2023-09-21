Debut offers affordable living in the Molonglo Valley

Priced from only $399,900 for a one-bedroom apartment, Debut, on the edge of the Stromlo recreation area, is an enticing option. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Debut, Wright.

The news is full of how first home buyers are struggling to find any affordable property, but a new development in Molonglo Valley is offering respite.

Priced from only $399,900 for a one-bedroom apartment, Debut, on the edge of the Stromlo recreation area, is an enticing option in a city where the average price for a one-bedroom is $485,000.

"The apartments are priced at a point that is really attractive for people trying to get into the market," Sales Consultant for Independent Belconnen, Ankur Siwach said.

"These are ideal for young people who want to live close to family and friends on the south side. They can get a new apartment, within walking distance to all the attractions of the Stromlo area such as the trails and the leisure centre."

The apartments are located in the centre of the Debut development, which provides increased privacy from connecting roads.

Ankur said the price and the amenity of the area will also appeal to investors.

"The rental market here is probably one of the strongest in Canberra because it is a newer area.



"We expect the one-bedroom units to rent from $450 per week. This also makes it a good option for people who want to buy their first place and perhaps turn it into an investment down the track."

The Debut development also caters for families who like the idea of having the parks, the Molonglo River and the Stromlo Forest as their backyard.

"Debut is on the corner of John Gorton Drive and Opperman Avenue, so it is literally a few minutes to the swimming pool, the Molonglo River, hiking and bike trails, and also Evelyn Scott School, which currently caters from preschoolers to Year 10.

"Even if you want to stay at home, most of the townhomes have two outdoor entertaining areas and the multi-level design allows for space for all the family, so you certainly won't be on top of each other," Ankur said.

With prices starting under the $700,000 mark, you could be in a townhome without paying any stamp duty, but if you buy one of the larger properties, the developer at Debut will cover the stamp duty component of the sale for eligible purchasers, so you could save at least $17,000 there as well.

Those savings could be directed towards installing solar panels as the townhomes come solar ready, with all the necessary wiring and space for batteries.

Townhomes range from two to five bedrooms, and many face onto parkland, emphasising how close the homes are to a natural playground.

For those times when you do need to go further afield, Woden is only a few minutes' drive away, the city just a bit further, and Belconnen is also convenient by round the back down Coppins Crossing.

All properties in Debut come with the sustainability features you'd expect, such as LED downlights and double-glazed windows and sliding doors. The properties are NBN ready and all floor coverings are included.