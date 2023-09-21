Success of Project Wing's drone trial has been exaggerated

Project Wing head of public policy, Jesse Suskin, has said their drones have ceased operating in the ACT.
He touted the success of his drone delivery operation in terms of numbers of deliveries.
I would like to reiterate that, as presented to the ACT Legislative Assembly inquiry into drone delivery by the Bonython Against Drones Action Group, the business model used by the Google-owned Project Wing lacked proper community consultation.
Nor was there sufficient regard for the wellbeing of the people, animals and wildlife affected by the drones.
They were allowed to operate in contravention of Australian Aviation Noise Regulations until forced to comply following an aviation expert's advice to the Bonython Against Drones Action Group.
This flawed business model was enthusiastically endorsed and promoted by the current ACT government.
The changes to zoning regulations affecting blocks larger than 800 square metres in RZ1 will do little to increase housing supply in Canberra.
The new regulations assume that these blocks will be available within the next decades and that it will be possible and/or desirable to subdivide them.
Judging from what happens in my suburb, I doubt that subdivisions will play a major role in future. Most large blocks that have recently changed ownership in Hackett have been developed into McMansions, including double garage plus carport plus swimming pool plus sealed Alfresco plus gym and so on. Very little space is left on these blocks and the massive houses that are being built now are unfortunately not going to be demolished within the next few decades.
The only solution to this "resort-style living" craze is to make rates (best exponentially) dependent on the volume of houses and on the sealed (non-penetrable) area of the block.
The immediately available solution to urban densification and the housing crisis, within the urban footprint of Canberra, is to reclaim public land for large-scale, ecologically and socially sensitive, well-designed and well-consulted urban development, with a large component of public housing.
In the inner north this would be Yowani Golf Club and Thoroughbred Park and across all of Canberra, it would be the large areas of surface car parks, which are a glaring misuse of land.
The general (flying) public may loathe the former CEO of Qantas Alan Joyce, on whose watch the image and reputation of the airline has been trashed.
Shareholders, however, and those in many superannuation funds have a different view.
The share price has increased significantly under Joyce's management.
To them, the Irish-born former boss of Qantas has done a great job. Self-interest, particularly hip-pocket interests, always trump any other considerations.
In August, at the ALP national conference, Labor made some commitments towards softening the government hard line against "illegals", showing some humanity to the large number of refugees in detention, or on bridging visas.
The ALP commitments include work and study rights and providing appropriate social services such as healthcare, mental health and English as a second language amongst others.
There are still 1315 people held in immigration detention and 10,788 people on bridging visas in the community.
Until their status is secured, they and their families continue to suffer for lack of any support.
Let them work and study and support themselves. Away with fear and the need for charity.
It is September now. Nothing has happened. How much longer must they wait?
I write in response to Jane Timbrell's call for the real estate industry to lift its game (Letters, September 21). I totally agree.
Last year we listed our home to sell by auction. It finally sold weeks after the auction for far less than the agent's written valuation.
We had been talked into renting to the purchaser whilst they waited to sell their property - which we were led to believe would happen quickly.
Some 10 months later we realised the buyers simply could never afford to settle on our property. Our lawyer referred us to a liquidation law firm. They advised us to have the contract terminated.
Two weeks shy of the end of the 12 months tenancy lease the buyer/tenants vacated our property.
This past month we have been busy preparing our property for auction again in October. The stress has been dreadful and ongoing for months. It is affecting my mental health.
Agents need to stop high balling price estimates in order to win the listing. The industry needs to crack down on the practice.
As an ex-real estate agent of 40 years' experience in the industry, and in response to Jane Timbrell (Letters, September 21) regarding real estate full disclosure, I am compelled to rebuff her inaccurate generalisations.
She asserts agents are not being "transparent" in their reporting of sale information. In most cases they are acting on instructions from either the vendor or the buyer. For privacy reasons many people ask that the sale price be withheld.
She believes the real estate industry needs to be further regulated by the government. From my intimate knowledge of the industry I can say quite clearly that the real estate industry is one of the most "regulated" businesses. There are strict codes of practice. If they are not adhered to then action can be taken.
The only things that inhibit First Nations peoples from being equal in our society is our own personal attitudes.
The proposed amendment does not use the word "advice", it says "may make representations" to Parliament and executive government. There is nothing in our constitution from 1967 that denies anybody's' rights to make representations to Parliament and executive government on matters that affect them.
The word "may" in respect of "make representations" simply means that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are "allowed" to make representations on matters affecting them. They can do this already and frequently do through many channels. The amendment does not give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders rights they do not already have.
What it does suggest is that they need a megaphone to be heard; a megaphone Parliament will design.
The real value of the referendum is as a reminder that as Australians we have obligations to each other. We are all equals. We just need to wake up to ourselves.
I suspect the referendum process, if seen in this light, serves a useful purpose for which the government should be thanked.
Is anyone else baffled by the glacial rate at which the main thoroughfare through Woden Town Centre is being developed? It's been close to either two or three years (lost in the mists of time) since it was closed to traffic and as far as I can see the demolition of the Woden Bus Interchange has been the only thing achieved.
At this rate it I wonder if I will ever see the finished product? (And I'm not that old really).
Some "no" campaigners think a treaty should come before Voice. They remind me of kids who sabotage a ball game by threatening to take their ball and go home if they don't get their way. It's a lose/lose argument.
There seems to be agreement that something has to be done to remedy the many issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Islander disadvantage. The Voice is the path chosen by the representatives who developed the Uluru Statement.
Negotiation of treaty is already happening in some States and requires negotiation at local levels with traditional land holders. Having a Voice would facilitate not hinder this.
Hopefully people will vote to move forward on October 14 even if the Voice before treaty is not their preferred position.
How can anybody take seriously an inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response that doesn't look at the border closures in Queensland and Western Australia, Victoria's hotel quarantine fiasco and world's longest lockdown?
The ACT government's grasp is a bit iffy. There are signs around town saying: "We are widening this road". Given they have been in situ for years with no sign of any work the use of the present tense is not correct. The signs should say "We will widen this road", or to be more specific, "We will widen this road at some unspecified point in the distant future".
Kym MacMillan (Letters, September 19). It should be easy. The seat of Parliament becomes Capital Hill, the ACT becomes an electorate in NSW and the Northern Territory becomes a state. Do it now Parliament.
As south eastern states feel the heat, the Bureau finally declares an El Nino, this time against the backdrop of Australia's average 1.47 degrees of warming. Let this pile pressure on governments to urgently cut the pollution caused by burning coal, oil and gas.
A state of art US fighter jet, said to be the most sophisticated of its kind, and costing over $100 million developed problems forcing the pilot to parachute out. How many people could have had access to clean drinking water for $100 million dollars? Not in the third world but in America itself?
Re a statue of the Goddess of Peace at the AWM (Letters, September 21). When Jacob Bronowski presented The Ascent of Man he remarked "all war is a highly organised and co-operative form of theft ". The discussion in the UN about Ukraine would confirm that view. A statue confirming the value of peace would not go amiss.
The NSW government provides $100 per year for school aged children to enrol in a sport. They also have an excellent listing including for people with disabilities. Does the ACT Government have a similar initiative and website, or plans for doing this?
Surely John Templeton (Letters, September 21) doesn't expect the important people of Australia to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi? Having to make their own ghastly toasted sandwiches in the Qantas Lounge would be bad enough, but a member of the public might even venture an opinion on the lives of ordinary Australians. The horror, the horror.
If the ACT Liberals refuse to sign a letter to Federal Parliament seeking the same rights as the states is it because they object to the Barr government's compulsory acquisition of Calvary? If so, why did they not make their opposition known at the time?
It's part of the communist playbook to weaken the people's commitment to liberty. That can be done by forcing them into poverty with high costs of living, reduced services, high crime and population pressure from migration. Is it working?
