It's the sighting that got Canberra Raiders hearts racing.
Manly star Tom Trbojevic was spotted multiple times in Braddon over the past 24 hours - a Ricky Stuart torpedo pass away from Raiders HQ.
He was snapped having a coffee at Braddon cafe Eighty/Twenty - a common haunt of Raiders players and staff given its proximity to their training base - on Thursday, September 21.
Even Raiders chief executive Don Furner had spotted the State of Origin star on his travels.
There were also reports Stuart was spotted meeting with Trbojevic in the Canberra suburb the previous night.
But Stuart simply laughed when contacted by The Canberra Times.
The Raiders denied making a play for gun fullback, who almost single-handedly beat the Green Machine at Canberra Stadium in round 12 scoring three tries.
Trbojevic's Sea Eagles contract runs until the end of 2026 on a deal reportedly worth $1.1 million per year.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
The Raiders are looking to bolster their five-eighth and fullback depth and had Trbojevic's Manly teammate Kaeo Weekes tour their headquarters last week.
It's looking very promising that Weekes - who can play five-eighth, fullback and hooker - will join the Green Machine next season on a two-year deal.
He's contracted to the Sea Eagles for 2024, but has been given permission to look for a better deal elsewhere.
The Raiders have also started talks with emerging lock Hohepa Puru to extend his contract after he showed promise in his NRL debut in the final round of the season.
He also played in Canberra's elimination final against Newcastle, but was knocked out after just three minutes.
