Olympic medallist Shane Rose is eager to take a key step on the path to the Paris Games when he contests the Canberra International horse trials this weekend.
The competition will return for the first time since 2019 after COVID and serious flooding forced its cancellation.
Rose will ride five horses across multiple divisions, however his focus will be directed towards star duo Easy Turn and Be My Daisy
Be My Daisy achieved the Olympic qualification standard in April, with Rose now determined to ensure Easy Turn ticks the box sooner rather than later.
This weekend's Canberra event is a crucial lead-up event to a major three-day competition in Sydney where he hopes the mare will qualify for Paris.
"Be My Daisy has already qualified, so this is an event to remind everyone she's still here," Rose said. "A good performance won't get her selected but it will help.
"Easy Turn is on the path to the Sydney three-day event in November, which is hopefully where I'll get her qualified as well. This is the first of a couple of starts before the Sydney event."
Fellow Olympian Stuart Tinney will also compete in Canberra this weekend as a host of athletes prepare to line up in the major event at Equestrian Park in Curtin.
Rose has claimed two silver and one bronze medal in three Olympics, and has his sights set on a gold in Paris next year.
He helped Australia qualify for next year's Games earlier this year and the focus is now on producing consistent results to book a place in the team.
"Consistent performances is what gets you selected," Rose said. "The selectors aren't going to expect us to try and win every event but finishing on a good score and looking after the horses.
"Be My Daisy qualified with a decent result in Adelaide, but she'll need to keep showing the selectors she's capable and able to produce a better performance than she did at Adelaide over the next nine months.
"Then it's all about preparing them, we'll have to do an event next year to prove they're fit. If all goes to plan, it's about preparing them to have the best performance at Paris, should they be selected."
