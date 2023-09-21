Australia is experiencing the second-worst skills crisis in the developed world, with employers crying out for suitably qualified candidates.
The healthcare and construction sectors, along with education and information technology, are among the most in need of skilled workers.
Skills shortages are also particularly persistent in regional areas.
"Doctors and nurses in regional and rural areas are crucial to healthy and happy communities, so it is vital we continue to build on our reforms in higher education, and vocational education and training to increase the accessibility of training and encourage more Australians to skill in areas of demand," Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor said.
The good news is substantial progress is being made to address this crisis with the Commonwealth and state and territory governments' joint Fee-Free TAFE initiative.
To provide greater opportunity in Australia for secure and rewarding employment we must continue to skill and reskill our workforce.- Hon. Brendan O'Connor, Minister for Skills and Training
This year, 180,000 Fee-Free TAFE and Vocational Education and Training (VET) places became available, and there is an investment in place for a further 300,000 places in high-skill needs areas next year.
The most popular courses have been in skills priority areas like early childhood education, nursing, support work, cyber security, and construction, highlighting the success of Fee-Free TAFE in encouraging Australians into sectors needing more skilled workers.
Take-up has been strong in regional and rural areas, with about 48,000 enrolments since January.
It's not just those starting their careers getting on board; almost 26,000 students are over 45.
"Other reforms, including the expanded Australian Apprenticeships Priority List, and strengthened financial and non-financial supports will help with cost of living pressures and develop skills in critical areas of shortage," Minister O'Connor said.
Vocational Education and Training can bridge the gap between education and the workforce.
If you prefer to learn 'hands-on', students often spend a significant amount of their time in workshops, labs, or real workplace settings, gaining experience directly related to their chosen field.
You can also choose full-time or part-time study options, allowing you to earn as you learn.
If you want to increase your chances of employment after you study, these are the most in-demand jobs.
