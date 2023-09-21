The WNBL has been warned.
Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne is on the precipice of her best season yet according to close friend and teammate Gemma Potter.
"It'll be scary for the other teams," Potter said.
Melbourne is yet to join the Canberra squad in pre-season ahead of their home-opener on November 5 against Adelaide.
The 21-year-old guard is with family in Victoria after wrapping her debut WNBA season with Seattle, following the Storm's playoffs exit in the last fortnight.
Potter - like Canberra coach Kristen Veal - was watching Melbourne's performance in the WNBA and believes the Opal is set to go to another level when she returns to the capital.
"Jade has had a lot of fun and the experience that she's had over in the WNBA will be second to none," Potter said.
"The leadership I think she'll bring back from being in that environment will be something that no-one sees coming, and maybe not even ourselves.
"She's just such a natural basketballer and gifted, but having that exposure in a different country with those different players will be awesome. I can't wait to see what she can do.
"The stuff she brings on the court is incredible."
Potter is especially keen to be reunited with Melbourne after the former's devastating knee injury in week one of last season.
The ACL injury on Potter's right leg was the second time she had suffered the setback in as many years, though it happened to her left leg the first time.
Melbourne supported her mate through each injury, and Potter never took that for granted.
"I'm counting down the days till Jade gets back," Potter said.
"She's been there for both the rehabs and been on court both times [it happened], so she's the one that gets it the most, going through the highs and lows with me."
Potter said her last rehab journey had moments that were "quite isolating" but she still felt part of the Capitals' strong finish to last season and was hoping she can add to that momentum in her comeback.
"Thursday was my first session five-on-five on court, so it's about the little wins," Potter said.
"I can't really put into words the last three years of injury and the toll it's taken on me.
"There is a little reward in getting back and just trusting myself with everything I've done to get back to this point."
So far in pre-season Potter and new Capitals forward Alex Fowler have been impressed with the length in the squad, and feels they will be a problem for opposition defences this season.
"We're very long and lanky," Fowler said. "We have so many 6-foot-2 players. It's going to be fun, we're very athletic."
"We take up a lot of space on the court and even just doing one-on-ones, we're trying to shoot some shots and arms are just coming in blocking us," Potter added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.