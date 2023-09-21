The long-awaited inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday is, like the proverbial curate's egg, "good in parts".
Yes, it is important that vaccinations, treatments, shortages of medical supplies, public health messaging and the like are all going to be put under the microscope.
And yes, it's good that broader health supports for those impacted by COVID-19 and the lockdowns, the way financial support was rolled out and the way Australians stranded abroad were assisted and finally repatriated are all subject to review.
But what about the lockdowns themselves? What about the deadly quarantine failures in NSW, Victoria and elsewhere? And why aren't former and current state premiers going to be called to give evidence about their often arbitrary and extended border closures?
And, perhaps most importantly, why hasn't the inquiry been given the status - and the powers - of a royal commission?
If robodebt justified a royal commission then surely the greatest disruption to Australian life - which saw the imposition of something close to martial law - since World War II deserves no less.
While robodebt impacted hundreds of thousands of people and resulted in a number of tragic deaths, decisions and blunders made by state governments denied millions of people freedom of movement, assembly and even speech. They also contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of individuals.
Surely any serious and credible review of what happened during the pandemic must be as far-reaching and forensic as possible.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton does appear to have a point when he claims the decision to omit "unilateral decisions" by state and territory governments as a deliberate attempt to protect Daniel Andrews and Annastacia Palaszczuk whose actions during the pandemic have come in for serious criticism.
While, as Mr Albanese repeatedly said on Thursday, he never promised to hold a royal commission into COVID-19, there was a widespread belief that he would do so.
Last August, at the height of the Morrison multiple ministries scandal, the Prime Minister was asked: "Are you going to call a royal commission into this [COVID] so Australians know exactly what was going on?"
His response: "I've said consistently that once we were through the pandemic it would be inconceivable, regardless of who won the election ... that you would not have a proper examination of the circumstances around the pandemic".
Most people, including many in the press gallery, took that to the bank as a clear indication that a royal commission would be announced in due course.
If, as the Prime Minister and the Health Minister have repeatedly said, the purpose of the inquiry is to "help better prepare and protect our country" from future pandemics then surely no stone should be left unturned.
And, if as the PM has also said, the inquiry is not about "political bickering" then why single out the Morrison government's support for Clive Palmer's legal action against Mark McGowan when making the announcement?
According to the terms of reference the three person expert panel is due to deliver its report by September 30, 2024.
That timing is extremely interesting given that the very earliest the Albanese government can call an election in the absence of a double-dissolution trigger is August 3, 2024.
What are the odds the report, which will almost assuredly be highly critical of the Coalition, will be the starter's gun for the next federal poll?
