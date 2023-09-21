Central bank researchers have sounded the alarm on the nation's lacklustre productivity performance, warning that a repeat of the gains that drove up living standards during the 1990s and early 2000s is "unlikely" without economic reform.
As calls for a productivity boost intensify, a study by three Reserve Bank of Australia economists has found that weak outcomes loom as a key risk to the outlook, with the possibility of a structural decline in growth following the pandemic.
"Recent productivity outcomes have been weaker than this and continued weakness is a key risk to the economic outlook," the economists said, adding that "the long-term productivity outlook is even more uncertain".
"Without further economic and regulatory policy reforms, the same growth in productivity experienced in past reform decades is unlikely."
The Reserve Bank has repeatedly warned of the need for a lift in the nation's productivity performance to support strong and sustainable wage gains.
At its September board meeting, the central bank discussed the need to raise interest rates because of risk that the period of high inflation is prolonged, which "could occur if productivity growth does not pick up as anticipated".
The Reserve Bank wants productivity growth - the amount produced per unit of labour - to return to at least the pre-pandemic average of around 1.2 per cent in order to achieve wage growth consistent with stable inflation.
But the RBA research shows that since 2020, productivity has been going backwards, and GDP per hour worked fell 2 per cent in the June quarter to be down 3.6 per cent from a year earlier.
The biggest average productivity gains in the past 30 years have been in administration, professional services, arts and recreation and the rental sector, according to the study, while it has gone backwards in all other sectors, most particularly finance, utilities and manufacturing.
The productivity slump is an international phenomenon, with advanced economies in North America and Europe experiencing similar declines.
The tight labour market is among the possible culprits, according to the RBA researchers.
READ MORE:
An increase in the number of people moving between jobs may lift productivity in the longer term but could drag on output more immediately as recruits adapt to new processes.
There is also concern that employers finding it difficult to fill vacancies are holding on to more staff than they need.
Business may be contributing to the productivity problem in other ways as well.
The central bank economists said that weak business investment across several advanced economies including Australia may be making things worse.
"Lower business investment leads to slower growth in the capital stock per worker and hence weaker labour productivity growth," they said.
Another likely culprit is insufficient competition.
Since the mid-2000s the number of new businesses starting up has slowed, reducing competition and job opportunities and undermining the incentive to invest.
The RBA researchers found the trend contributed to Australia's weak productivity performance before the pandemic, and a subsequent improvement may have been due to short-term factors rather than an underlying lift in dynamism in the economy.
Future productivity growth will depend on how some major economic developments pan out, they warned.
Slowing global trade and increased barriers to the transfer of skills, technology and investment could both weigh on productivity improvements, particularly because Australia is a net importer of technology, the researchers said.
The destruction caused by natural disasters comes at a cost of reduced productivity in the short-term and is expected to worsen as climate change intensifies.
But, conversely, the transition to renewable energy is tipped to spur innovation, investment and productivity.
The researchers are less conclusive about the effects of the nation's aging population.
While studies suggest having more older workers drags on productivity, future pressure on the labour supply may encourage businesses to increase their investment in labour-saving technologies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.