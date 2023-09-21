The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Game-changing' $5 million funding to give Australian athletes an edge for Paris Olympic Games

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
September 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Sports Commission have greenlit 56 "game-changing" projects for 26 sports in a $5 million funding boost to help athletes prepare for the Paris Olympics next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.