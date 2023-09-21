The Australian Sports Commission have greenlit 56 "game-changing" projects for 26 sports in a $5 million funding boost to help athletes prepare for the Paris Olympics next year.
The second stream of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Preparation Fund is part of a $20 million commitment from the federal government announced in July.
The funding will boost the performance of Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the upcoming Summer Games, and also benefit high performance sport for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.
Minister for Sport Anika Wells said the "critical" funding will include "game-changing initiatives such as custom chairs for the wheelchair rugby team".
A BMX freestyle track replicating the Paris circuit and a centralised Hockeyroos program based in Perth are other highlights, with more than 40 per cent of funding going towards Paralympic projects for boccia, triathlon, equestrian and rowing.
"This is an important step on our path towards building the best sporting system in the world by Brisbane 2032," she said during a visit to the Paris athlete's village.
"For many sports, the Paris 2024 Preparation Fund unlocks the one-percenters and for others, it opens the door to new Olympic and Paralympic aspirations."
Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins said the funding will make a "tangible difference to so many people" in high performance sport.
"Our athletes have made extraordinary sacrifices to get to where they are, and hopefully this additional funding support will help take them to the next level," he said.
New Olympic events such as three-on-three women's basketball and canoe slalom kayak cross have received greater funding support.
Even established Olympic sports like swimming will benefit from upgrading equipment using the latest technology, from starting blocks to timers.
The next stream of the fund will be delivered as grants which individual high performance sport bodies will apply for additional support for Australia's 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.
