Labor and the Greens appear to be at loggerheads again on renters' rights, with a senate inquiry investigating Australia's worsening rental crisis only able to agree on two recommendations so far.
The Greens-chaired committee - which also includes Labor, Coalition, and crossbench members - handed down its interim report on Thursday, after hearing from renters, non-profits, and experts across the country.
The committee could only settle on two recommendations: that the Australian governments take a "coordinating role to implement stronger rental rights", and continues investing in public, social, community and genuinely affordable housing.
In additional comments in the report, committee chair and Greens senator Janet Rice slammed the major parties for only agreeing to "weak recommendations".
She repeated the Greens' calls for the government to coordinate with the states and territories to freeze rent increases for two years, and then limit rent increases to two per cent every two years.
"We find it extraordinary and extremely disappointing that both Labor and Liberal have not committed to stronger recommendations in this report that reflect the severity and urgency of the housing crisis," she wrote.
"The weak recommendations that have been made ignore the heartfelt evidence presented to the Committee about the impact that the rental crisis is having on people."
But in their own additional comments, Labor senators said many of the issues discussed in the report were the responsibility of states and territories. They noted the National Cabinet's commitment last month to limit rental increases to once a year and phase in minimum rental standards across the country.
The Greens pointed to statements from several witnesses who spoke about the stress and insecurity they face due to rising rents.
Maiy Azize, affordable housing advocate from Everybody's Home, told the committee that asking rents had gone up by 35 per cent since the start of the pandemic, and are forecast to increase by another 10 per cent this year. She added that 640,000 households are in severe rental stress.
Some experts, though, cautioned against rent freezes or widespread rent caps.
In its submission to the committee, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute warned that a national rent freeze would "discourage investment exacerbating already inadequate supply, and likely lead to poorer quality housing as maintenance and repairs become unaffordable for landlords whose financial return does not reflect changing costs".
The committee's final report will be handed down in November.
