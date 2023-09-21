Police hunting distinctive stolen Subaru used in several crimes

Police believe a distinctive stolen Subaru XV has been used to commit multiple crimes in Canberra.
They are calling for the public's help to track down the vehicle, but warn people not to approach it or anyone who has been in it.
They said the white Subaru has NSW registration DDR34G and it was believed to be in the Belconnen area.
"Importantly, the vehicle has a distinctive yellow 'space-saver' wheel on the front driver's side," they said in a statement.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who knows where the vehicle is or has information about its driver or location. Please do not approach the vehicle or its occupants."
They said anyone who could help should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
