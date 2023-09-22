ACT Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson has hit out at Greens Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson, saying she was offended by a reference to politicians being "sociopathic".
Dr Paterson said the Minister for Mental Health only gave speeches in the Legislative Assembly for social media, deflected issues to federal politics and could not provide a straight answer to a question.
She said the minister should focus on significant issues in her portfolios. Ms Davidson is also the Minister for Justice Health and Disability.
"Everyone in this chamber except for you gives speeches for the people of the ACT not for social media. Members here actually care about matters in the ACT not populist campaigns in other jurisdictions," Dr Paterson said in the Assembly.
"Minister, you are a member [sic] for justice health, mental health and disability. I fundamentally think you need to look at those very significant areas and issues facing people in your own portfolios. Ask them what they think of you deflecting to federal politics, and not being able to provide a straight answer to any question.
"This does a major disservice to the people of the ACT who your portfolios impact.
This is the second week in a row Dr Paterson has taken aim at a Greens minister in the Assembly. Last week she said Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury did not understand the problem of recidivist offenders committing driving crimes on bail.
Speaker Joy Burch will examine whether Ms Davidson was unparliamentary during a debate in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to lower the territory's voting age.
The bill to lower the age to 16 was brought forward and supported by the Greens but both Labor and Liberal members voted against the bill.
Ms Davidson was scathing of the two major parties and referenced the fact both parties accepted donations from the fossil fuel industry and voted to subsidise new coal mines. At one point she referred to politicians as being "sociopathic" but it was unclear whether this was in reference to members of the Legislative Assembly or federal parliamentarians.
"When you have politicians with an average age over 50 accepting dodgy political donations from the fossil fuel industry and then voting to subsidise new coal and gas projects and using taxpayer money that 16-year-olds are obligated to pay," she said.
"Pouring petrol on the fire knowing they'll be fine with their parliamentary pensions and their complete lack of ethics all the while locking in global catastrophe, unlivable cities and unimaginable suffering for the next generation before they even have a chance to exercise what should be their democratic right to vote these climate neglecting, fossil fuel captured, sociopathic politicians from both major parties out."
Ms Burch told the Assembly she would reflect on this but the Speaker suggested Ms Davidson used the word "psychopaths" when it was "sociopathic". She said it would be considered "unparliamentary" if she was reflecting on members in the Legislative Assembly.
