Back in our apartment, the one we bought off the plan 10 years ago, we had nothing but a spindly crepe myrtle when moved in, shoved in the dirt in the corner of the courtyard. It came with the place, and we didn't know what to do with it. So we just left it, and it grew and flourished over the years into an abundant, leafy shade-giver that flowered beautifully in the spring and summer, carried a picturesque bird feeder and turned spectacularly fiery in the autumn.