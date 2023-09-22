The Canberra Times
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Let's avoid more COVID disasters. The public has made up its mind

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is to have a searching inquiry, but not a royal commission, into Commonwealth and state management of the Covid pandemic, including of its management of the economy during the crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.