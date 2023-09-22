Likewise, the very process of blame allocation will attract defensive politics designed to discredit the inquiry, or its members in advance. It will invite suggestions alleging bias and want of natural justice, the supply of which, to people seeing themselves as victims or the unfairly accused, can never be enough. More seriously, it could undermine the more important and fundamental investigations, arguments and eventual recommendations for which the inquiry was established. That's about coming to some conclusions about the nature and course of the pandemic, the best responses based on what we now know (as opposed to what we knew at the time), and the efficacy and appropriateness of some medical and social measures used to restrict its severity and its spread. It also involves some consideration of how government, business, community organisations and society generally adapted to the changed circumstances, and the special problems of more vulnerable groups. A careful look at this involves critical assessment of how resources were initially deployed and review of whether preparation for future pandemics might do it better. It will involve assessment of resources co-opted into the struggle, including police and the Defence Force. Commonwealth, state and territory governments and the private medical sector redeployed health workers and health facilities. That process had winners and losers and, perhaps, long-term consequences. Lockdown and school closure decisions had major impacts on education, on work and on production. These were controversial and political of themselves. But the review will be, or should be, looking at making some detached judgements of how such policies work, as well as recommendations about what must be done about the consequences of decisions made.