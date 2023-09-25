Deirdre writes of her fire experience in northern NSW: "We were ready to evacuate in early September when the fire near our town continued to rage and the sound of firefighting aeroplanes and helicopters filled the sky. The fire came within a couple of kilometres of our house, there was a ferocious wind that day. Luckily the wind blew the fire towards the coast instead of towards us. Months of bushfire smoke preceded and followed this. My husband had a stroke. Luckily the Pacific Highway wasn't closed that day and the ambulance was able to take him to the regional hospital equipped to treat strokes. Returning from a follow-up appointment, the Pacific Highway was closed and we had to overnight in Ballina. Luckily, my cousin in Mallacoota had recently relocated to an aged residential care facility in a NSW coastal town. She was evacuated at short notice to another NSW coastal town where she stayed for many weeks. They were not allowed to watch the TV in case it upset them. Naturally, she wanted to know what was going on so I phoned her almost daily with an update."