Eleven-year-old Zachary listened to the speeches from First Nations leaders before we joined them to march to Parliament House. The march was fun, he told me afterwards - and hoped it would have an effect on the vote. Zachary reflected in a few words the simplicity of the referendum. "It's about letting First Nations people have a Voice to Parliament, and for their voices to be heard," he said. A win, he felt, will make things a little more equal.