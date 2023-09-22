Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has felt the heat in her electorate of Ballarat. In a submission earlier this year, made as the local MP, to an Australian Energy Market Operator's report on the proposed Victoria-NSW Interconnector (VNI) West transmission link, she repeated her long-held concerns about the consultative process. "As Australia continues its transition to net zero, there will be increasing need for new projects," she wrote. "In rolling out these projects, it will be important to engage thoroughly and honestly with impacted communities."