Times Past: September 24, 1973

What has become a Canberran, and in turn an Australian icon, was in the news on this day in 1973 as The Canberra Times shared the story on the purchase of the famous painting to be displayed at the Australian National Gallery.
A New York art collector has sold the Jackson Pollock painting 'Blue Poles' to the Australian National Gallery for 1.3 million Australian dollars.
The price was the highest ever paid for an American painting, but the former owner, Mr Ben Heller, said the deal nearly foundered because "I simply didn't want to sell it".
Mr Heller, a close friend of the late Mr Pollock, bought the 7 foot by 16 foot painting for $A21,513 in 1956. He called it one of the best of the 20th Century and said: "It has been a part of my life".
The collector said that he had closed the deal earlier with museum director Mr James Mollison after "several months" of negotiations. An official of the Australian government is to sign the papers in the following week and the gallery in Canberra would take delivery of the painting the week after.
Mr Heller said the gallery had approached him to buy the work and credited the sale to "a key desire on their part".
'Blue Poles' was acclaimed widely as a masterpiece at its unveiling in 1952. Pollock worked on the canvas for a year, using oils, duco and aluminium paint.
Mr Heller has sold another earlier Pollock canvas 'One' to the Museum of Modern Art in New York for a reported $A22,300.
