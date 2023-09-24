Times Past: September 25, 1976

Canberra's first fire engine, made by the Albion Motor Company in Scotland in 1925, was to be among the rare restored vehicles offered at a national antique vehicle sale in Fyshwick.
The auction, which was expected to draw enthusiasts from many parts of Australia, was being conducted by R. Steer and Company, whose manager, Mr Don Grubb, said that the interest so far had been "unbelieveable".
A Canberra collector of veteran cars, Mr Eddie Abrahams, said that the auction would "definitely be the best of the year in the district".
Among those special vehicles offered was a 1900 Orient, believed to be the oldest of its kind in the world, a 1907 Renault, the oldest in Australia, a 1907 Jackson, believed to be the only one of its kind in the world, and a 1951 Humber Super Snipe.
The Albion fire engine, bright red, with four cylinder engine and its original water hoses, was estimated to be worth about $1500, but Mr Abrahas said it would depend on "what the owner wants and what the buyer would be prepared to pay".
Pictured on the front page was Mr Grubb standing next to Canberra's first fire engine, complete with a fire fighter helmet of the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.