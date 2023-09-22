Canberra trainer Paul Jones will travel to Bathurst on Sunday determined to punch the final ticket to the $2 million Kosciuszko.
One slot remains for next month's feature, with the Joseph-Jones stable eager to send a message when Super Helpful contests the $110,000 Panorama.
Canberra's Matt Kelley has already booked his place in the event, with I've Bean Tryin' quickly snapped up when the slot holders were announced.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The star gelding finished second in the Panorama last year and Jones is confident a win on Sunday will be enough to secure a place in the Kosciuszko at Randwick.
"We're trying to entice the last slot holder in the Kosciuszko to have a look at him," Jones said. "We feel he's at least equal to half the field in the Kosciuszko.
"If he runs well on Sunday, we might entice the final slot holder to contact us."
Sunday's trip to Bathurst will be a two-pronged approach, with Manderboss to line up in the Bathurst Cup.
Both horses have already qualified for the Big Dance and this weekend's race is a chance for the gelding to secure his place in the field for the $3 million event on Melbourne Cup Day.
While Jones has one eye on Bathurst, the trainer has to get through a busy Saturday first. Paul will travel to Kembla Grange with Nieces And Nephews while brother Matt will look after the horses at Canberra.
Five will line up at home, with Ammahell likely to turn a few heads in the last.
The $160,000 yearling is set for his second start with the stable after recently leaving Chris Waller's operation.
The co-trainers received a tip from Matt's son Zane, who works for Waller, and they were quick to pounce.
Ammahell showed promise in his last start and Jones is confident a win is not far away.
"Zane said he's a nice horse who hasn't got too many vices and if we could get him for the right price, he'd be winning a few races for us," Jones said. "He explained the horse had had no luck at the gates. He won his first start in Sydney then had no luck from the barrier gods after that.
"This is the first time he's drawn a gate so we're expecting him to run well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.