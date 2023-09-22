The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Joseph Jones stable chasing Kosciuszko slot in Panorama

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 22 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra trainer Paul Jones will travel to Bathurst on Sunday determined to punch the final ticket to the $2 million Kosciuszko.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.