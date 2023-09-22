For Canberra families who've outgrown their home, the Woden district is likely a good place to start their property search, new research has found.
Curtin, Hughes and Mawson, all in Woden, were listed as the top three suburbs for upsizing in new report by Suburbtrends and Property Credit.
The starting budget for Curtin was $1.45 million, while Hughes was $1,352,400 and Mawson a more affordable $1,095,000.
The three suburbs had the highest score when ranked against criteria such as inventory, price changes and affordability.
To determine the top 20 list, Canberra suburbs were also passed through filters including typical house configuration, socio-economic indicators, price limit and proximity to the city centre, the report stated.
All suburbs listed in the report had four-bedroom houses as the most prevalent property type and a median house price below $2 million.
Next on this list was Fadden, listed with a starting budget of $1,138,500, followed by Garran with a starting budget of $1,509,750.
Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic said the report could be a guide for families ready to upsize, but it was about more than just a larger home.
"It's not just about bigger homes; it's about finding communities where families can flourish, both socially and financially," he said.
Further down the list were suburbs with a more affordable starting budget such as Conder at $876,150, Wanniassa at $860,000 and Dunlop at $840,000.
Listings data by CoreLogic shows there was limited housing stock available for sale in many of the top 20 suburbs during August.
Fadden and Pearce both had the lowest total listings in August with just nine homes for sale in each suburb.
Duffy and Ainslie each had just 10 homes for sale.
Of the 20 suburbs, Casey had the highest number of total listings in August with 31 homes for sale.
Listings are even fewer for properties that match the upsizing criteria.
In Curtin, a four-bedroom, separately titled house at 15B Reynolds Street is for sale with a price guide of $1,749,000.
It's marketed as cleverly designed home "for a busy family".
On the more affordable end, a five-bedroom home in Conder is for sale with a price guide starting at $1.1 million.
The home at 23 Russell Drysdale Crescent is on nearly 800 square metres of land and is described as a "haven for families who seek a mix of isolated zones, huge rooms and numerous living areas", the listing states.
In Casey, which came in at number 20, there were about a dozen homes for sale with at least four bedrooms.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
A five-bedroom is for sale with a price guide starting at $1.38 million.
The house at 4 Patrick Shaw Street, Casey is "designed for a growing family" the marketing states, with a clever layout that can be divided depending on buyers' needs.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.