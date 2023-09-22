Top 20 suburbs for upsizing families

We've written before about the best suburbs for first homebuyers or where to look for Canberra's ultra-luxury homes.
But where do buyers look when they've outgrown their current family home?
Curtin, Hughes and Mawson topped the list of 20 suburbs for upsizing, data from Suburbtrends and Property Credit has revealed.
To determine the list, they ranked Canberra suburbs by a list of criteria including house configuration, price limits and socio-economic rankings.
Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic said it was not just about large homes, it was also about "finding communities where families can flourish, both socially and financially".
A large crowd gathered on Wednesday for the highly anticipated opening of Dickson's second supermarket.
Some might think it was a lot of fanfare for a supermarket but given locals had been waiting more than decade for the opening of Dickson Coles, you could say it was justified.
Eager shoppers roamed the aisles, excited by the new offerings like an open-front bakery, rows and rows of cheeses and a large deli and seafood selection.
One customer had travelled from the "deep south" of Canberra just to get a glimpse of the new store.
"We're just very jealous and hoping maybe one day [Coles] will come down deep south ... with their new format," he said.
There could be major office moves on the cards in the coming years, as a pipeline of office developments gets under way.
A report by Knight Frank has revealed a list of office developments set for Canberra.
Canberra experienced a "decade high" of office development activity in 2022, the report stated, but has since seen little office completions.
That is likely to change when Morris Property Group's One City Hill commercial project is completed by the end of the year, as well as two office buildings in Symonston.
A new addition to Brindabella Business Park is also on the cards, plus the development of a key city car park.
A little further afield, a holiday home on the South Coast was making waves this week.
Australian fashion designer Collette Dinnigan has listed her off-grid NSW South Coast beach house for sale with a $4.9 million price tag.
The Rosedale property was recently completed after the original home burnt down during the 2019 bushfires.
Dinnigan's husband Bradley Cocks, who is one of the real estate agents selling the property, told The Canberra Times the couple wanted to design something "in keeping with the local surroundings".
"We didn't want to build a McMansion," he said.
"We wanted to build something that was representative of a beach house, beach shack."
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
