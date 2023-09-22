Craft, Hops and Hooves and bouncing around the National Triangle this weekend

The Pearce Crafters Market is on this weekend, in the Pearce Community Centre.
It's open Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.
The bespoke market showing the work of local and regional makers and artists happens only four times a year.
The markets also help to raise money for the charity Days for Girls which seeks to end period poverty for girls and women globally.
The Rotary Woden Daybreak Club also hosts an outdoor market at the same site on Saturday.
The community centre is in Collett Place in Pearce.
It's the school holidays and Tuff Nutterz is back in town.
The inflatable obstacle course is back up in the National Triangle from Saturday to October 8 on the Parke Place lawns (across the road from Questacon).
The set-up features Australia's biggest inflatable obstacle course (at 300m long) and two other inflatables, including a six-metre-tall slide.
There are four sessions a day from 9am. (Last session is 3pm to 4.45pm)
There are no age restrictions.
Parents with kids under five-years-old can bounce for free.
Food trucks and ice cream is also on site.
Tickets at www.tuffnutterz.com
Thoroughbred Park is hosting some of the region's best brewers, winemakers and distillers on Saturday for the annual Hops and Hooves Festival, with gates opening at noon.
There will also be an eight-race program and sets by The Baker Boys Band, playing live on a former-army-truck-turned-hot-pink-stage nicknamed the Soul Defender.
Vendors on the day include everyone from Batlow Cider from Batlow to Underground Spirits from Kambah to Stone and Wood from Byron Bay and Cypher Brewing from Gungahlin.
Food trucks will also be onsite, including yum cha and crepes.
Local racing starts at 12.35pm. General admission is $20.
