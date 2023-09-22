What do you expect when an "all-Croatian derby" between two rivals is going to decide a grand final?
The sound of drums coming from heaving Deakin Stadium stands, deafening roars from two supporter bases with a shared ancestry, and the best atmosphere you'll feel at a game all year.
Micheal Adams knows it's a lot to take in, but he wouldn't have it any other way when his O'Connor Knights face Canberra Croatia in Capital Football's NPL grand final on Saturday night.
"I expect the drums to roll out, I expect a lot of fans here," Adams said.
"I'm really looking forward to it. Obviously it would have been good if it was at our stadium, maybe we would have had a benefit there with our fans coming in numbers, but again we've played here for a while and we have faced this atmosphere.
"It's going to be an all-Croatian derby, so I think the atmosphere here will be really awesome."
The Knights were promoted to the NPL last year after spending more than a decade out of Canberra soccer's top flight competition.
Wind the clock back two years and few would have seen this kind of rise coming.
"Internally, we did aim to go first. I know when I say it out loud, not a lot of teams or people would believe it, but that was our objective," Adams said.
"We have a really good coach in Miro [Trninic], I think the best in Canberra, and he was obviously able to help us achieve our objective."
Canberra Croatia have taken the hard road to the grand final.
It doesn't seem so long ago they were wondering why things weren't going to plan amid a slow start to the season. Even Mathew Grbesa wasn't sure where to start looking for answers.
Then they won the Federation Cup to advance to the Australia Cup's round of 32, and things started to click.
But even so, their path to the decider has been anything but smooth.
Canberra Croatia only edged out Monaro on goal difference to finish fourth. They've advanced to the grand final via two extra-time wins over Canberra Olympic and Gungahlin United, one of which went to penalties.
"We've been doing it the hard way, 240 minutes in the last two weeks so the legs are a bit heavy," midfielder Ryan Keir said.
So, ready to go another 120 if they need to on Saturday?
"I hope not," Keir laughed. "It is what it is, if it has to be then we'll be ready to go, but hopefully we get it done in 90 minutes.
"We finally found a bit of consistency in our performances. Going and playing in the Australia Cup, even though we lost, it gave the squad some confidence.
"The results after that game really picked up. We managed to sneak into the top four and now we're in the grand final.
"I think it's going to be a good night. It'll be busy, and the atmosphere will be the best one you'll see all year."
CAPITAL FOOTBALL NPL GRAND FINALS
Saturday: Women's - Canberra Olympic v Belconnen United at 4pm; Men's - O'Connor Knights v Canberra Croatia at 7pm. Both games at Deakin Stadium.
