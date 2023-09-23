New Zealand striker Grace Jale was meant to be with Canberra United this season.
Signed in July last year, supposedly on a two-year deal with Canberra, it's understood Jale's contract was actually for one year with an option.
After her appearance at the Women's World Cup, Jale got a better offer with another A-League Women team, Perth Glory, so the towering forward departed after only one season in the capital.
Jale's manager said she had an offer from a Spanish club on the table following the World Cup, but still wanted one more year in Australia and Glory simply had the best deal.
"Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich is amazing and what he's done for that club and the way he's got them playing is the most attractive football," manager Dean Georgio told The Canberra Times.
"But in saying that Canberra and Njegosh need more financial support.
"Don't forget Grace is a pretty high-level player and other clubs are offering very attractive conditions.
"The coach and the staff were exemplary in Canberra and brought out the best in Grace though."
Along with Jale, off-contract players Grace Maher, Laura Hughes and Canadian Kennedy Faulknor departed for other clubs, while experienced veteran Ellie Brush retired.
But Jale's exit was the biggest surprise to United.
"On the contractual obligations and details ... it's disappointing for us as a club," coach Popovich said.
"It's fair to say that the players that have left are a loss to us, but it's onwards and upwards.
"The two Graces have left, Laura has made a decision to try a different environment too. We respect the decision of every single player and for us it is a difficult one for us to take, but the wishes of the players always come first. So it is what it is.
"There's no point in dwelling on the past and what might have been and who is not here.
"We need to focus on the game moving forward. With a young squad it gives a lot of opportunity to other players to step up and have some more leadership roles."
Canberra are expected to announce more player signings in the coming weeks as the season-opener nears.
In Forbes this weekend Canberra will get to test out their readiness for the upcoming A-League Women season starting in Adelaide on October 15.
United will face Western Sydney Wanderers at Botanical Gardens Sporting Grounds on Saturday at 3pm for the Forbes Challenge Cup.
The match was set up last year but had to be re-scheduled due to floods hitting the region.
"You can do all the training you want but there's nothing that replicates a proper game, so without a doubt this match fixture is very important," Popovich said.
