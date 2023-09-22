The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Charge the PM rent for The Lodge and make Kirribilli House an Airbnb

By Letters to the Editor
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Prime Minister doesn't seem to understand the seriousness of the housing crisis. The real problem is he lives rent-free at The Lodge. Perhaps we should really extend market principles to him so he can understand the problem a little better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.