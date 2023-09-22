The Prime Minister doesn't seem to understand the seriousness of the housing crisis. The real problem is he lives rent-free at The Lodge. Perhaps we should really extend market principles to him so he can understand the problem a little better.
The Lodge has got to be worth at least $5000 per week given its size, location, amenities and security. I say we charge him to live there.
Everyone else in public housing pays. Also, he can use Kirribilli anytime he likes but unless he has a foreign leader with him he should pay Airbnb rates to use it.
After all, that is what would happen in the market. We'll make sure the hot water service and the stove works. But that's it. He can call a hotline if there are any maintenance issues and we'll put those in the queue like everyone else.
Why should the Prime Minister not have to pay rent for the Lodge? Everyone else is feeling the heat, why not him?
I think it is time we, as his collective landlord, gave him a taste of this market that he seems to worship.
There are thousands of zoonotic diseases in the wild but at the same time humans are invading and disrupting biodiversity more and more.
The federal inquiry into COVID needs to look at its origin (which was quite likely from the wild).
In order to decrease the likelihood of further pandemics Australia and the world need to play a more active role in biodiversity conservation.
That includes protecting our wild areas, "rewilding" where appropriate, and close down the wildlife trade as much as possible.
Australia, as one of only two developed megadiverse countries, could play a leading role in this endeavour.
It's easy to understand the motivations of those supporting the "yes" case.
If the referendum passes it will recognise Australia's Indigenous peoples in the constitution and establish a mechanism for advising Parliament about issues that affect them.
This will go some way towards repairing many decades of ignorance, inaction and ill-directed programs for Indigenous people, while acknowledging that this measure alone won't be the solution for all existing and future challenges.
It's less easy to understand the motivations behind encouraging a "no" vote. How does establishing a simple advisory body that cannot be easily undone by a future government create inequality and division?
Government already has existing bodies and agencies that specifically support Indigenous people? Do those favouring "no" prefer that future governments can ignore Indigenous voices when it suits them?
What is it they fear? What don't they want governments to hear?
The "government knows best" approach to Aboriginal policy has not worked. The Howard government abolished a long-standing Indigenous advisory committee.
Then, ignoring almost 100 recommendations from a royal commission, Howard wasted billions on what proved to be an ineffectual "intervention" in the Northern Territory.
The Voice proposal for an otherwise powerless advisory committee ensures that ideas on relevant policies or administrative procedures can be heard from those most affected.
Governments could ignore suggestions if they wished. Maintaining the current situation fails to treat festering sores.
Those who don't know should find out. But if they still don't know, they should be aware that "no" simply leaves an existing situation to get worse. The Voice offers a new approach that, over time, may produce valuable ideas.
If not, the proposed constitutional changes provide for this advisory committee's form and procedures to be changed whenever Parliament wishes.
If you don't know, give it a go. Vote "yes".
"It will take strong leadership from the ACT Education Directorate to truly make the public school system equitable" is part of a larger story that would help identify and address improvement opportunities ("Staff shortages point to deeper problems in ACT schools", September 18).
Teachers entering the ACT public system in the past decade or so would not have experienced strong pro-active leadership from the responsible portfolio ministers either. For too long ACT education ministers have seemed insufficiently willing or skilled enough to prioritise their portfolio and convince cabinet colleagues of the need to invest consistently in solid system improvements that range well beyond "bricks and mortar" announcables, pursuing trendy methods in education, and coasting on the back of selective NAPLAN result highlights.
Improving day-to-day working conditions for these key professional staff would enable more durable and stable pathways for teaching and learning, along with well-resourced and better coordinated interventions for lifting student outcomes. Expert inputs and support from allied ACT health and community service sectors need building up again after being run down or abolished after NDIS was up and running. Not making these investments now will create larger, intractable economic and social costs for decades after many students leave school.
The ACT government has squandered the high regard the ACT education system attracted in the years leading up to, and for some time after self-government. The ACT was justifiably proud of the thorough expert work put into the development and delivery of a progressive and strong, positive outcomes-oriented public education system. Well-qualified and experienced teachers were keen to move to the ACT. Educationists from interstate and overseas were keen to learn from the ACT, to improve their systems, school building design, and curriculum and pedagogical approaches. Unfortunately, the reverse now seems necessary.
I was curious last month as to why the parking area of my shopping complex was always full of four-wheel drive vehicles so I took two hours to ask drivers as to why that was their choice of vehicle. Total responders was only 42.
Seven had large families of five members; three had a need to travel on a bush road.
Of the people I asked 26 liked the size of the car although nine had never had anyone sit in the back seats since new. Two owned the very large RAM unit and had purchased them for their "safety".
Not one was concerned about the price of petrol. "We don't drive them very far" was the average response. Just one knew their petrol usage figure, which was quite costly.
A further statistic was that there were only four vehicles older than the year 2015. All very new.
I then drove home in my 27-year-old four cylinder European-made sedan and marvelled at how my eye line was almost always at the same level of these motorised giants, that is only half way up the rear door.
I felt safe then and have done for 27 years.
It's true, as Peter Byrne says, (Letters, September 21) that teenagers are likely to be attracted to politicians that say they want to save the planet.
But what about the voters that gave us the "real world" as Mr Byrne calls it, a political and economic system dedicated to the market above everything else, including the very world we live in?
They've had a very good go; it's time to let other, far younger voices in. The Greens should say anyone that voted in, say 1975, when neoliberalism took hold can't vote again.
Those generations have shown time and again that they don't have the maturity to make good decisions.
It's simply not acceptable to make stuff up as Peter Byrne does in asserting ACT schools teach students in schools "to vote Green". That simply doesn't happen.
Schools and teachers do not take party political roles. Never. It would not only be unprofessional but also a disciplinary offence
As for what young people think about politics, because they are not stupid and have access to lots of information, many are deeply concerned about the looming climate catastrophe, the preparation for war with China under AUKUS, the near impossibility of acquiring affordable housing. and job insecurity.
They despair for their future and spend a lot of time with entertaining and intoxicating distractions to bury their grimmer thoughts about their future.
They are nearly frozen with justifiable fears .
Giving young people the right to vote is a constructive way of channelling their existential concerns into collective problem solving - which is after all what democracy is all about.
