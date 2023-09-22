The ACT government has squandered the high regard the ACT education system attracted in the years leading up to, and for some time after self-government. The ACT was justifiably proud of the thorough expert work put into the development and delivery of a progressive and strong, positive outcomes-oriented public education system. Well-qualified and experienced teachers were keen to move to the ACT. Educationists from interstate and overseas were keen to learn from the ACT, to improve their systems, school building design, and curriculum and pedagogical approaches. Unfortunately, the reverse now seems necessary.