The balance sheet on Rupert Murdoch

Let's start with the pluses. Keith Rupert Murdoch has been a great disrupter and innovator, whether it be starting The Australian or the smashing of the print unions in Britain (so allowing newspapers to lower costs dramatically and adopt new technology).
The Economist described him as "inventing the modern tabloid". In Britain, this was in the form of The Sun, a raunchy, irreverent, right-wing, immensely popular paper.
With the non-tabloid Australian, Mr Murdoch was quoted as saying (in The Australian) that the paper's legacy would be "the underlying belief in Australian qualities and Australian abilities but also the belief in free markets. We're not tied to a party. We are not a party newspaper."
In other words, it was a paper of the right - and so much is obvious to any reader. But, its defenders would say, it is another voice, and the more voices the better.
And he shook up conventional television in 1996 by launching Fox News as a 24-hour cable channel, and Sky Television in Britain in 1989, with its Australian offshoot. Sky News in Britain is no longer part of the Murdoch empire but Sky News Australia still is.
So Mr Murdoch has been a great innovator. He is also a great journalist. He has an instinct for the popular. He has been, in effect, the editor of his papers and television channels. No editor would defy him and last for long. He may not give instructions - but his editors know which way to jump.
And so we come to the negatives.
Fox News has been a disgrace, not because it is right wing but because it has knowingly put out falsity. And Mr Murdoch knew it, too.
In April, the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems and Fox settled a defamation case. Fox anchors had claimed falsely that Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the 2020 US election in favour of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
They fed the false claims that Donald Trump had really won - and that narrative they knew to be false has been immensely harmful to democracy in the United States.
In internal company papers filed to the court, Mr Murdoch described the election-rigging claims as "really crazy" and "damaging" but declined to intervene to stop the baseless claims being made on his network.
In Australia, Sky News aspires to replicate the success of Fox News. Both are politically committed. They are not simply right-wing antidotes to an otherwise left-wing media. Their modus operandi is to feed the prejudices of their audience. This is the antithesis of the straight journalism a democracy needs.
Much is made of Mr Murdoch's backing of Labour's Tony Blair in Britain but there is no doubt that he has overwhelmingly favoured politicians of the right.
In a democracy, so much power in the hands of one man has to be questionable. Mr Murdoch was born in privilege as the heir to an Adelaide newspaper company which he turned into a global media empire. But nobody elected him to power.
In Britain, Mr Murdoch's operatives hacked phones, in one case that of a murdered girl, causing her parents to retain hope that she might still be alive. A British parliamentary inquiry concluded that Mr Murdoch was "not a fit person" to lead a major international corporation.
Mr Murdoch thinks of himself as a rebel against the establishment. But it's hard to see a billionaire who is courted by prime ministers and presidents as not himself being the heart of the establishment.
He has been an astounding businessman, albeit starting from a position of privilege. His papers and television channels have also undermined democracy. The negatives outweigh the positives.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.