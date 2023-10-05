The Kind Kids Design a Mascot competition is in its final week for entries, and children across Australia are showcasing their creativity with submissions featuring meditating sloths, empathetic hearts, positivity rainbows, and kindness superheroes.
Kids of ages 4 to 13 are enthusiastically participating in the competition by designing new mascots that represent the Kindness Factory's 12 attributes of kindness using crayons, pencils, and digital styluses.
Aside from the chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, the competition encourages children to reflect on and contemplate the meaning and qualities of kindness.
An example of a submission comes from 10-year-old EJ Abbott from Sydney, who expressed her thoughts on self-acceptance through her mascot design.
Her character proudly exclaims "I am me!" while wearing a crown and vibrant colours.
To join the fun, children can design their mascot and upload their entry with the assistance of a caregiver.
ENTER NOW: Design a mascot for one of the following attributes of kindness and submit it for your chance to win some cool prizes here.
Schools are also welcome to participate.
A panel will select one overall winner who will receive a cash prize of $2000 for their school, along with a Kindness Pack consisting of yoga mats, five signed copies of Kath Koschel's Kindness book, and five Play Kind card packs (total value of $3500).
Additionally, two runner-up prize packs worth $1800 each will be awarded to schools.
The competition is currently open and the closing date for submissions is Sunday, October 15.
Teachers who wish to incorporate kindness into their schools can access additional resources and support through the Kind School Network online.
This year ACM and the Kindness Factory will provide 80 primary schools with access to the Kind Schools program, which usually attracts a fee.
To nominate a school, simply send an email to hello@thekindnesscurriculum.com
