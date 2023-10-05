The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

Creativity flows for Kindness Factory's Design a Mascot competition

Updated October 6 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EJ Abbott, 10, from Sydney shows her mascot entry on kindness attribute of 'self acceptance'. She made the artwork on an iPad. Picture supplied.
EJ Abbott, 10, from Sydney shows her mascot entry on kindness attribute of 'self acceptance'. She made the artwork on an iPad. Picture supplied.

The Kind Kids Design a Mascot competition is in its final week for entries, and children across Australia are showcasing their creativity with submissions featuring meditating sloths, empathetic hearts, positivity rainbows, and kindness superheroes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.